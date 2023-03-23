Expand / Collapse search
Denver high school shooting: 17-year-old gunman found dead in woods, coroner's office says

Body found in woods outside Denver confirmed to be East High School student accused of shooting two administrators

Danielle Wallace
The suspect in a Colorado high school shooting is dead, a coroner has confirmed Thursday morning. 

A body found in the woods near an abandoned car was that of a 17-year-old student accused of wounding two administrators Wednesday at East High School in Denver. 

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said the body was discovered Wednesday not far from the student's car in a remote mountain area about 50 miles southwest of Denver, near the small town of Bailey, in Park County, the Associated Press reported. 

SHOOTING AT COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL LEAVES TWO ADULTS INJURED, SUSPECT ON THE RUN, POLICE SAY 

Parents wait for students to be walked out after two administrators shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at Denver East High School on March 22, 2023, in Denver. 

Parents wait for students to be walked out after two administrators shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at Denver East High School on March 22, 2023, in Denver.

The town had been ordered to shelter in place while officers from a number of agencies including the FBI combed the forest.

Denver police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Austin Lyle, and shared photos of the student and his vehicle, a 2005 red Volvo XC90. 

Denver police identified Austin Lyle as the East High School shooting suspect. 

Denver police identified Austin Lyle as the East High School shooting suspect.

He was wanted for the charge of attempted homicide. One of the administrators shot was in surgery, while the other wounded was able to talk and give statements regarding what happened, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told reporters Wednesday ahead of the controlled release of students to their parents gathered outside the building.

"Nothing trumps the safety of our young people in this building and the faculty and staff. And we feel for them right now," Hancock. "As a parent, I can tell you this should never be a concern of a parent whether or not their kids are safe in their building." 

A student hugs a woman as they reunite following a shooting at East High School on March 22, 2023, in Denver. 

A student hugs a woman as they reunite following a shooting at East High School on March 22, 2023, in Denver.

One student was transported to the hospital due to an allergic reaction unrelated to the shooting, the mayor said, so paramedics were already in the building at the time. 

In accordance with a safety plan, Lyle was undergoing a search Wednesday morning and a handgun was retrieved, and several shots were fired, striking the two administrators, Denver police Chief Ron Thomas told reporters. That student then fled the school, and law enforcement launched a search. 

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said East High School would not be in secession for the rest of the week. 

A student, right, hugs a man after a school shooting at East High School on March 22, 2023, in Denver. 

A student, right, hugs a man after a school shooting at East High School on March 22, 2023, in Denver.

Two armed officers will be stationed at the school for the remainder of the school year, he said. 

In Spanish, Marrero said the school first received Lyle in January from another district. 

Thomas said a safety plan agreement was in place that Lyle would be searched at the beginning of the school day each day and that the student had been searched before. During that search Wednesday, which happened in the front office area away from other students and staff, Lyle produced a weapon and fired shots, the police chief said. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

