©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Iowa

SEE IT: Suspected drunken driver's wrong-way head-on crash caught on deputy's dashboard camera

Dashcam footage captures moments before 3-vehicle collision that scattered debris across Iowa roadway

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Iowa deputy's dashcam video captures wrong-way driver's violent head-on crash Video

Iowa deputy's dashcam video captures wrong-way driver's violent head-on crash

A suspected drunken driver is accused of driving into oncoming traffic near Story City, Iowa, triggering a three-vehicle crash. (Credit: Story County Sheriff’s Office)

Dramatic dashcam footage shows a suspected drunken driver slam head-on into another car on a highway south of Story City, Iowa, after failing to stop for a deputy, leaving three vehicles wrecked, but no one seriously hurt.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that a deputy patrolling Highway 69 on Nov. 8 spotted a vehicle driving erratically before it crossed into oncoming traffic.

Dashcam video shows the deputy following the vehicle on the wrong side of the road, sirens blaring as he tried to get the driver to stop. The clip captures the cruiser closing in on the car moments before the collision.

Vehicles collide head-on on Highway 69 near Story City, scattering debris across the roadway

A sheriff’s deputy’s dashcam captures the suspected drunk driver traveling on the wrong side of Highway 69 moments before a head-on collision near Story City, Iowa, on Nov. 8, 2025. No major injuries were reported. (Story County Sheriff's Office)

About 13 seconds later, the vehicle crashed head-on into a sedan, then hit a pickup truck that was pushed into the first car. The impact scattered debris across the highway and left the roadway littered with glass, twisted metal and personal items.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy immediately stopped to render aid. Body camera footage shows him first approaching the vehicle that caused the crash, opening the rear driver’s-side door where the airbag had filled the back seat. He then checked the other two cars, where some occupants were already outside.

Deputy checks wrecked car after three-vehicle crash in Story County

Body camera footage shows a Story County deputy checking vehicles involved in a three-car crash Nov. 8 south of Story City, Iowa. Officials say the deputy immediately rendered aid after the impact. (Story County Sheriff's Office)

"Thankfully, no major injuries were reported," the sheriff’s office wrote, adding that the crash was preventable and urging drivers never to get behind the wheel while impaired.

The driver was arrested and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway, and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the crash serves as a reminder of how quickly impaired or distracted driving can turn dangerous. The investigation is ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
