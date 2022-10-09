Dem Indiana mayor arrested for alleged drunk driving: 'I want to apologize'

The Democratic Mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly driving while intoxicated and causing an accident.

Mayor Thomas Henry is in his fourth term as mayor and was first elected in 2008. A statement from his office apologized for the incident and clarified that no one was hurt. Henry, 70, is running for a fifth term against Republican Tom Didier, a member of the city council.

"I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident," Henry's statement read, according to local media.

"The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols," it continued.

Police released Henry on Sunday morning. The Allen County Sheriff's Office has not released specific details regarding the mayor's arrest, and the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Didier also released a statement on the incident, calling for the community to pray for Henry's family.

"I have known the Henry family for much of my life. Cindy Henry actually was one of the first people to encourage me to run for public office. These relationships go beyond politics. I would encourage everyone to pray for them and all those involved in this accident and I hope that no one was seriously harmed," Dider wrote, according to Wane.com.

Henry is the longest-serving mayor in Fort Wayne's history.