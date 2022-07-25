Delaware police ID passenger killed after Lyft driver kicked him out of car on highway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Lyft passenger who was struck and killed by an oncoming car after his ride-share driver kicked him out of the vehicle in the middle of Delaware’s Coastal Highway following an argument early Saturday has been identified.

Delaware State Police identified the victim on Monday as 43-year-old Sidney Wolf of Clarksburg, Maryland. The Lyft operator sped away after the crash and has yet to be identified.

"We are heartbroken by this incident," a Lyft spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we’ve reached out to the rider who requested this ride to offer our support. We are in contact with law enforcement and will assist them however we can."

The incident happened around 1:44 a.m. Saturday after the victim and his friends hired a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and drive them to their residence in Bethany Beach, police previously said.

LYFT DRIVER KICKS PASSENGERS OUT ON DELAWARE HIGHWAY OVER ARGUMENT, 1 RIDER DIES AFTER CAR STRIKES HIM

When a disagreement occurred between the Lyft operator and their fares, police said the Lyft operator terminated the ride, stopped in the middle of the lanes and demanded all six passengers get out of the vehicle.

A 27-year-old driver in a 2016 Toyota Corolla approaching the stopped vehicle tried to avoid it and changed lanes. However, he failed to see the victim who exited the rear right passenger door and struck him, according to authorities.

Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene. No other passengers were injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the Corolla immediately pulled over, police said the Lyft operator sped away from the scene. Police have yet to identify the Lyft operator or announce whether any charges will be filed as of Monday.

Troopers asked anyone who witnessed the collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling (302) 703-3264.