Delaware nursing home locked down after shooting deaths of 79-year-old woman, 82-year-old man

A Delaware nursing home was locked down for nearly an hour Saturday as police investigated the shooting deaths of an 82-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman.

The gunfire at ManorCare of Wilmington interrupted a quiet afternoon for two dozen residents on the facility’s dementia wing, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

The woman who was killed lived on that wing, according to the station. The man apparently was a visitor. Their relationship and identities were not disclosed.

“A handgun has been recovered at the scene,” Delaware State Police said in a news release.

NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN, AUSTRALIAN BOYFRIEND MURDERED ALONG REMOTE CANADIAN HIGHWAY

The families of ManorCare residents waited anxiously to hear that their loved ones were safe, the station reported.

“My mom is there. She’s 85 years old. We haven’t talked to her. We don’t know anything other than they’re telling us that everybody is secure and they will be able to get with us later,” Arlene Beard told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're very saddened about this and our hearts really go out to the resident's family," ManorCare spokeswoman Julie Beckert told the Wilmington News Journal. "We're really going to focus on our staff and our patients right now, make sure that everybody is OK and working through it."