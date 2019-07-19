North Carolina woman, Australian boyfriend murdered along remote Canadian highway

Police in Canada are investigating the deaths of a 24-year-old North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend were found murdered along a remote stretch of highway.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police have confirmed that Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, N.C., and Lucas Fowler of New South Wales, Australia were killed along the Alaska Highway in northern British Columbia, CBC News reported Friday.

Police haven’t confirmed reports the couple was shot to death.

The spot where they were killed is near Liard Hot Springs, a popular tourist destination, Alaska Highway News reported.

“My little sister left to visit her boyfriend Lucas for the ‘branding of the cows’ at a ranch he worked at in Canada and to travel through the top half of the globe,” Deese’s brother British Deese wrote on Facebook early Friday. “24 hrs ago I found out why my little sis didn’t text me back. Chynna and Lucas’ lives were abruptly taken from a random act of violence while starting their road trip through Canada.”

A Canadian woman Sandra Broughton told her Facebook followers Wednesday that she and her husband saw the couple’s van Sunday broken down on the side of the highway and asked if they needed help.

“Curtis (being the helpful mechanic ) usually stops and asks if everyone is ok and if they need help,” she wrote. “Yes, he contacted the RCMP and let them know that we see and talked to them after we left the hot springs.”

Deese recently graduated from Appalachian State University and Fowler was the son of a New South Wales Police inspector, News.com.au reported.

The Fowler family issued a statement through the police department that said, “We have lost our dear Lucas Fowler, son, brother, grandson, and friend in the most terrible of circumstances. To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was traveling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating.”

The statement added, “To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel. All our love and best wishes go to Chynna’s family and friends.”