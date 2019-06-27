New Jersey student fatally hit by car 6 months before completing doctorate: report

A New Jersey woman who was six months from completing a doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Delaware and a day from her 24th birthday was fatally hit by a car while crossing a highway last week, according to reports.

The incident occurred in Wilmington, Del., on June 21. Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Allie Rose Zambito crossed a highway after a southbound driver had stopped at a red light and gestured her to cross, nj.com reported.

“Zambito then acknowledged the operator’s hand signal and entered the roadway without looking for the northbound traffic, which had the green light,” state police said in a news release.

The southbound driver had apparently not known that the northbound lane had a green light, police said. Zambito was hit by a passenger van after stepping into the northbound lane, police said.

The driver pulled over after hitting her. Zambito was pronounced dead at the scene. She was one day away from her 24th birthday, according to her obituary.

UFC FIGHTER FACING 20 CHARGES IN DEATHS OF ELDERLY WOMEN IN FLORIDA FIVE-CAR CRASH

“Neither speed nor alcohol on the part of the driver was deemed contributing factors in this collision investigation,” police said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A “celebration of life” is being held Saturday at the 25th Street beach in New Jersey. Her family is also starting a scholarship fund to help other students pursuing a physical therapy doctorate, according to her obituary.