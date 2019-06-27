Expand / Collapse search
Delaware
Published

New Jersey student fatally hit by car 6 months before completing doctorate: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A New Jersey woman who was six months from completing a doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Delaware and a day from her 24th birthday was fatally hit by a car while crossing a highway last week, according to reports.

The incident occurred in Wilmington, Del., on June 21. Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Allie Rose Zambito crossed a highway after a southbound driver had stopped at a red light and gestured her to cross, nj.com reported.

A University of Delaware student was six months from completing a doctorate when she was fatally struck by a car last week.

A University of Delaware student was six months from completing a doctorate when she was fatally struck by a car last week. (udel.edu)

“Zambito then acknowledged the operator’s hand signal and entered the roadway without looking for the northbound traffic, which had the green light,” state police said in a news release.

The southbound driver had apparently not known that the northbound lane had a green light, police said. Zambito was hit by a passenger van after stepping into the northbound lane, police said.

The driver pulled over after hitting her. Zambito was pronounced dead at the scene. She was one day away from her 24th birthday, according to her obituary.

“Neither speed nor alcohol on the part of the driver was deemed contributing factors in this collision investigation,” police said.

A “celebration of life” is being held Saturday at the 25th Street beach in New Jersey. Her family is also starting a scholarship fund to help other students pursuing a physical therapy doctorate, according to her obituary.

