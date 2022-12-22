Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Navy
Published

Decorated Navy commander found dead in California home month after taking over elite SEAL team: reports

SEAL Team 1 commander officer Robert Ramirez's cause of death unknown, but no foul play suspected

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A decorated Navy commander has been found dead at his home in San Diego just one month after taking charge over the elite SEAL Team 1, according to reports. 

Robert Ramirez, the commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his home in San Diego County on Monday, according to statement Wednesday from Naval Special Warfare Command.

"Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all," Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, said in the statement cited by The Hill. 

MIKE LEE CALLS OUT DEFENSE DEPARTMENT FOR HALTING PAY OF NAVY OFFICER JAILED IN JAPAN 

Naval Special Warfare Command officials said foul play was not suspected in the death of Robert Ramirez, the commanding officer of SEAL Team 1.

Naval Special Warfare Command officials said foul play was not suspected in the death of Robert Ramirez, the commanding officer of SEAL Team 1. (U.S. Navy)

"This is a devastating loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time," Abernathy added. 

The death investigation is being conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and remains ongoing, though no foul play was immediately suspected. His cause of death was not initially disclosed. 

The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) aircraft carrier prepares to depart on Jan. 18, 2020, in Coronado, California.

The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) aircraft carrier prepares to depart on Jan. 18, 2020, in Coronado, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Military Times reported that Ramirez had taken command of the SEAL Team 1, part of Naval Special Warfare Group 1 based at Naval Base Coronado in California, just a month ago. 

He enlisted in the Navy in 1996 and had served for more than 25 years. Ramirez attended Navy Special Warfare Basic Training in Coronado in 1997 and was commissioned in 2004. His decorations included five Bronze Stars. 

U.S. sailors walk with the flag on the flight deck of the USS Nimitz in Coronado, California, on Jan. 18, 2020.

U.S. sailors walk with the flag on the flight deck of the USS Nimitz in Coronado, California, on Jan. 18, 2020. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Ramirez was the second SEAL team commander to die in about a year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, the commanding officer of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 8, died in December 2021. 

He had fallen during helicopter rope training in Virginia. An investigation revealed communication issues between air crew and a partner on the ground. 

Fox News Digital left a voicemail for the Naval Special Warfare Command on Thursday but did not immediately hear back. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 