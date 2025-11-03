Avalanche in Nepal kills 7 climbers on Mount Yalung Ri

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An avalanche on Monday swept through a camp in Nepal, killing five foreign climbers and two Nepali guides, officials said.

Five foreigners were injured at the base camp on Mount Yalung Ri, located at 16,070 feet. Their nationalities and identities have not been disclosed.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the agency was aware of the avalanche and was working to gather information.

"The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens," the spokesperson said. "We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance."

DAREDEVIL MOUNTAINEER MAKES HISTORY SKIING DOWN MOUNT EVEREST THROUGH DEATH ZONE WITHOUT OXYGEN

Rescue crews were reaching the site on foot. A rescue helicopter attempted to reach the site, but bad weather forced it to turn back. Nepal's Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said it will try again Tuesday at dawn.

BLIZZARD TRAPS HUNDREDS ON MOUNT EVEREST AS RESCUE TEAMS RACE TO SAVE LIVES

Mount Yalung Ri is an 18,370-foot peak. It’s considered suitable for beginners with no previous experience climbing high mountains.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountains, including Mount Everest.

Earlier this month, a South Korean climber died after getting caught in a powerful storm while attempting to summit a Himalayan peak just south of Mount Everest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the autumn months, climbers often scale smaller peaks before the rainy season and winter months.