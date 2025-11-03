Expand / Collapse search
Disasters

Avalanche in Nepal kills 7 climbers on Mount Yalung Ri

An avalanche struck a climbing camp on Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal as rescuers battled poor weather to reach the site

Louis Casiano
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3

An avalanche on Monday swept through a camp in Nepal, killing five foreign climbers and two Nepali guides, officials said.

Five foreigners were injured at the base camp on Mount Yalung Ri, located at 16,070 feet. Their nationalities and identities have not been disclosed.

A State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the agency was aware of the avalanche and was working to gather information. 

"The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens," the spokesperson said. "We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance."

Views of the Everest Himalayan Range in Nepal

Mount Everest is shown in Nepal. On Monday, seven people died at the base camp on Mount Yalung Ri, also in Nepal.  (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Rescue crews were reaching the site on foot. A rescue helicopter attempted to reach the site, but bad weather forced it to turn back. Nepal's Armed Police Force spokesperson Shailendra Thapa said it will try again Tuesday at dawn.

Mount Yalung Ri is an 18,370-foot peak. It’s considered suitable for beginners with no previous experience climbing high mountains.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountains, including Mount Everest.

Earlier this month, a South Korean climber died after getting caught in a powerful storm while attempting to summit a Himalayan peak just south of Mount Everest.

Villagers with their oxen and horses ascend mountain in snowy conditions.

Villagers ascend the mountain during rescue efforts to reach hundreds of hikers trapped by heavy snow at tourist campsites on a slope of Mount Everest.  (Lingsuiye via AP)

In the autumn months, climbers often scale smaller peaks before the rainy season and winter months.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

