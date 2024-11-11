5 dead in suspected murder-suicide near Wichita, police say

Five people were found shot to death inside three homes in Wichita, Kansas, and police believe the shootings are connected.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan confirmed that one of the deceased was the suspected shooter, though he declined to provide further details.

Authorities believe the victims knew each other, but the nature of their relationships has not been revealed.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting at 5:44 p.m. and found one man dead inside a home. Officers following up on his death went to a home a few blocks away and found three other people dead, police said in a news release.

Officers canvassing that neighborhood looked into the window of a third home and saw a fifth victim, police said.

"We have five victims who are deceased from gunshots," Sullivan told reporters. "We believe that the investigation will determine that one of those victims was the shooter of all the other victims."