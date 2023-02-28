Expand / Collapse search
Dead humpback whale seen off New York, New Jersey coast

Julia Musto
A dead humpback whale was spotted floating off the East Coast on Monday. 

The U.S. Coast Guard reported to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society that the marine mammal was seen around four or five miles away from New York and New Jersey.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the "unidentifed whale carcass" was reported just south of the Ambrose shipping channel. 

"Both USCG Sector NY and NY DEC deployed assets to attempt to relocate and further document the animal, and it was determined to be a humpback whale," NOAA's Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement. "Teams will continue to monitor the situation, but due to human safety concerns with impending weather, a response may not be possible."

The dead humpback whale was reported by the U.S. Coast Guard

The agency said that 13 dead and/or stranded large whales have washed ashore along the New York-New Jersey coastline since Dec. 1.

At this point, NOAA says there is no evidence that noise resulting from wind development-related site characterization surveys could potentially cause mortality of whales, as well as no specific links between recent large whale mortalities and currently ongoing surveys. 

NOAA said this is the 13th dead and/or stranded large whale along the New York-New Jersey coastline since Dec. 1

In 2017, NOAA Fisheries declared an Unusual Mortality Event for humpback whale stranding from Maine to Florida. Of the whales examined through Feb. 3, about 40% had evidence of human interaction. 

A dead whale is found on a New York beach in New York, United States on Feb. 17, 2023. The tenth one to wash ashore in the New York-New Jersey area since early December in what activists are calling an alarming uptick. 

Near New Jersey, humpback whales may be following there prey, which are reportedly close to shore this winter. The prey also attract fish that are of interest to recreational and commercial fishermen. 

