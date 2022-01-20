Expand / Collapse search
DC won't require COVID vaccination proof for entertainers but will impose restriction for their patrons

Employees at entertainment venues also are not required to show their proof of coronavirus vaccine

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The Washington D.C. city government will not require entertainers to show proof of coronavirus vaccination when performing at venues within the district, even though the patrons in the same venues will be required to do so.

A spokesperson for the Washington D.C. Department of Health confirmed to Fox News that entertainers, including musicians, bands, comedians, etc. are not required to show proof of the coronavirus vaccination when performing at venues within the district, which includes indoor venues.

Employees at these entertainment venues are also not required to show their vaccine records.

In a tweet on Dec. 22, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that people ages 12 and older must receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to enter certain establishes, including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, gyms, and other businesses beginning on Jan. 15.

OUTRAGE AFTER DC MAYOR BOWSER'S NEW COVID VACCINE ORDER: 'WILL KILL BUSINESSES NOT VIRUSES'

A sign requiring proof of vaccination for guests is posted outside a restaurant in downtown Washington DC, January 19, 2022

A sign requiring proof of vaccination for guests is posted outside a restaurant in downtown Washington DC, January 19, 2022 ( Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images)

Individuals can show proof of vaccination through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card, immunization record, or a coronavirus vaccine verification app.

Beginning Feb. 15, individuals will be required to have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in order to enter certain establishments.

Bowser's office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital asking why entertainers are exempt from the citywide vaccination policy.

However, Bowser has faced criticism before about applying the same standard to all people when it comes to coronavirus restrictions.

DC MAYOR BOWSER PHOTOGRAPHED MASKLESS AT WEDDING RECEPTION AFTER REINSTATING MASK MANDATE

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel has largely been given a pass by the mainstream media after she was spotted without a face mask during an indoor wedding reception Saturday night.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel has largely been given a pass by the mainstream media after she was spotted without a face mask during an indoor wedding reception Saturday night. (Photo: Tiana Lowe/Washington Examiner) (Tiana Lowe/Washington Examiner)

After Bowser reinstated her mask mandate on July 31, 2021, she was reportedly spotted at an indoor wedding without a face mask after the mandate went into effect.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, Bowser officiated a wedding at The Line DC hotel when she was spotted while not wearing a mask.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is screened during a dedication ceremony for Project Journey, a new 14-gate concourse to replace Gate 35x and two new security checkpoints, at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is screened during a dedication ceremony for Project Journey, a new 14-gate concourse to replace Gate 35x and two new security checkpoints, at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Bowser's office told Fox News at the time that the wedding ceremony was on a rooftop outdoors, adding that the mayor "wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate."

