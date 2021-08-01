DC Mayor Bowser photographed maskless at wedding reception after reinstating mask mandate

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser was reportedly spotted without a face mask during an indoor wedding reception Saturday night, hours after her indoors mask mandate went into effect.

The Democratic mayor officiated a wedding at The Line DC hotel in the district’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, where she and hundreds of others went maskless, the Washington Examiner reported.

PHOTOS APPEAR TO SHOW DC MAYOR CELEBRATING BIRTHDAY MASKLESS HOURS BEFORE MANDATE WENT INTO EFFECT

"When approached by the Washington Examiner to explain why she was maskless at an event now legally obligated to enforce mask compliance, security blockaded the free press," the outlet reported.

The event came just hours after Bowser’s order reinstating the district’s indoor mask mandate for everyone over 2 years old, regardless of vaccination status, went into effect at 5 a.m. Saturday.

The order specifies that enforcement provisions do not apply to members of the "federal government or legislative branch of the district government while those persons are on duty."

Representatives for Bowser and The LINE hotel did not return Fox News’ requests for comment.

Just hours before the mandate was set to go into effect, photos on social media also appeared to show Bowser celebrating her upcoming birthday and posing for photos without a mask alongside comedian Dave Chappelle.

"When your asked to Dj for the Mayor!!! Happy Birthday @mayor_bowser," a caption on an Instagram post published by user Jeffrey Mercer Friday night says, accompanied by photos of Bowser and Chappelle attending a party.

Bowser's birthday is on Monday.