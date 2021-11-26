Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

DC police officer assaulted while attempting to stop theft suspect

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said the officer had a minor injury that did not require medical attention.

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A police officer in Washington, D.C., was assaulted while trying to stop someone accused of theft.

The Metropolitan Police Department police officer was assaulted after approaching the person at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday after the suspect reportedly took items from a store without paying. 

The incident occurred in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest in Washington, D.C.

Police in Washington, D.C., released this image of a suspect wanted for an assault of a police officer and theft.

Police in Washington, D.C., released this image of a suspect wanted for an assault of a police officer and theft. (Metropolitan Police Department)

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect fled after allegedly assaulting the officer.

The suspect is wanted for the alleged assault of a police officer and theft.

A spokesperson for the police department told Fox News the officer had minor injuries as a result of the assault and did not require medical treatment. 

The case is still under investigation.

The incident comes amid a wave of shoplifting incidents in major cities across the country. High-end retailers near San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago have had windows smashed and property stolen in recent days. 

DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee

DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee (DC Metropolitan Police Department)

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone who can identify the suspect or who has knowledge of the incident to contact (202) 727-9099 or text the departments tip line at 50411.

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.

