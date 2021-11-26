Washington state seeks public's help in identifying a pair of brazen bank robbers
The two men are believed to be behind more than six heists and have become increasingly violent, police say
Washington state police are asking for the public's help in identifying two serial bank robbers who have become increasingly violent and are believed to be behind more than half a dozen heists, authorities said.
One of the suspects struck the Sound Credit Union Nov. 9 in Bellevue, Washington – an upscale city that is part of the Seattle metropolitan area.
He allegedly asked the teller to help him cash a check, then handed over a demand note, pulled out a red-and-black pistol and shoved it in the teller's back, police said. He ordered the staffer to fill up his gray-and-blue backpack with cash then fled on foot.
WISCONSIN BANK ROBBERY MANHUNT, MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSE
Police said the man, in his 20s, was wearing a camo balaclava, a black Nike jacket with a hood, black pants and black shoes.
Police believe the same suspect and a second man are responsible for at least six additional bank robberies over the last month in the greater Seattle area, according to a statement from detectives.
The men have become more brazen, with one suspect allegedly firing three rounds through the glass door of a bank in Federal Way – about an hour's drive south of Seattle, the detectives said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of either suspect. Text your tip anonymously through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com.