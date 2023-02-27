Expand / Collapse search
DC-bound train hits tractor-trailer in Vermont

While 68 people were aboard the train, no injuries were reported

Associated Press
No injuries were reported in a collision between an Amtrak train carrying 68 passengers and a tractor-trailer in Vermont on Monday, state police said.

The train, which was traveling from St. Albans to Washington, D.C., hit the tractor’s flatbed loaded with rocks around 11:45 a.m. in the town of Sharon, police said. The big rig was hauling stone from a nearby quarry, authorities said. The collision damaged the train's engine, Amtrak said. Eight crew members were also on board.

An Amtrak train struck a tractor-trailer in Vermont on Monday.

Vermont State Police troopers and members of the Department of Motor Vehicle enforcement responded to the scene.

It was unclear why the tractor-trailer was on the tracks. Police planned to release more information as the investigation continues.

Passengers were provided bus service to their destination, Amtrak said.