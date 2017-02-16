Day care worker charged with sex assault of 3-year-old

Prosecutors say they have charged a day care worker with sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl.

The arrest of 32-year-old teacher Michael Barbee on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a 3-year-old child had parents outraged and upset Wednesday evening as they came to pick up their children at the Early Learning Center at Saint Francis of Assisi Church.

A woman, whose identity we're withholding, worked at the Early Learning Center. She says she complained to officials here about staffing and supervision.

“If our calls and our concerns were taken serious, this probably could have been prevented,” she said.

Police arrested Barbee Saturday on 16 charges from indecent assault to unlawful contact. Investigators say he sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl during naptime in a classroom after she called him stupid.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia released the following statement reading in part:

"These charges are serious and disturbing. The Archdiocese is cooperating fully with law enforcement regarding this matter and remains fervently committed to preventing child abuse as well as protecting the children and young people entrusted to its care.

There were no prior indications that Mr. Barbee was involved in activity of this nature. Prior to beginning his term of employment with Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, appropriate criminal background checks as well as child abuse clearances had been obtained and he completed mandatory Safe Environment Training programs."

