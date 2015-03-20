Daughter receives father's overlooked WWII medals

A western New York woman has received several military medals her late father earned during combat in World War II, including decorations he apparently never knew he had coming.

Local media report that Lili Frindel-Voldman of Fairport was only looking to replace the Purple Heart her father, Ed Frindel, received after being wounded when he parachuted into Normandy with the 82nd Airborne during the D-Day invasion.

He was captured by the Germans but still managed to help the Allies liberate the French city where he was being held.

Frindel's Purple Heart later went missing in a home burglary.

Frindel-Voldman learned from military officials that her father, who died in 1991, was entitled to nine other medals that he never received, including a Bronze Star. She received the medals Monday at Congresswoman Louis Slaughter's Rochester office.