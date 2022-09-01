Expand / Collapse search
Dangerous heat to threaten West, bringing record temperatures

The South will be affected by thunderstorms, rain

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A front stationed across the South from Texas to the Southeast will bring the risk of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.  

Forecast high temperatures across the West

Forecast high temperatures across the West (Credit: Fox News)

Pockets of heavy rain could cause flash flooding over an area that has had record rainfall in the last few weeks.

Rain forecast for the Gulf Coast

Rain forecast for the Gulf Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Dangerous heat will be the story this weekend for much of the West as a ridge of high pressure settles in, bringing record-setting temperatures for several days.

Areas to watch in the Tropics

Areas to watch in the Tropics (Credit: Fox News)

The tropics are starting to wake up with a tropical depression in the North Central Atlantic that will not affect the U.S. 

The forecast track for Tropical Depression Five

The forecast track for Tropical Depression Five (Credit: Fox News)

There are a few other areas of low pressure that we’ll have to keep an eye on this weekend.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.