'Definition of a serial killer:' Police link murder suspect to string of homicides

The Dallas Police Department has linked a Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend's father to three other unrelated slayings.

Jeremy Rashad Harris is "the definition of a serial killer," Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez said during a virtual news conference on Friday. "It’s random. There is no known association."

Harris, 31, was arrested after police found the body of 60-year-old Blair Carter in a burning Celina house on Wednesday, CBS DFW reported Friday.

Witnesses said they saw a man dressed in black fleeing the scene and holding an unknown object, according to WFAA-TV.

The other Dallas slaying victims Harris has been tied to include 19-year-old Robert Jaden Urrea, a student at Southern Methodist University who was found on a street with a gunshot wound on Halloween.

Surveillance video showed a white four-door car with custom wheels that police said was owned by Harris' girlfriend.

The girlfriend later told investigators Harris had assaulted her and taken the car for several hours, which is when police believe he shot Urrea.

An arrest warrant affidavit showed Harris had been involved in a wreck hours later in a Ford Taurus that matches the description of the vehicle seen during Urrea's killing.

During a search of the car, which had been stored at a repair shop, police found a fired cartridge under the passenger seat.

In an interview with Harris, officials said they confirmed he had possession of the vehicle, KFOX14 reported.

Receipts found in Harris' home showed that he bought a Ruger 9mm handgun and a Taurus 9mm handgun two weeks later.

The slayings of 57-year-old Kenneth Jerome Hamilton and 36-year-old Adam Gautreau occurred on Nov. 14.

Gautreau was shot and killed while panhandling at 8:30 p.m. and Hamilton -- a father, grandfather and husband -- was shot as he drove home half an hour later. He died at the hospital following the attack.

Surveillance video showed a black Chevrolet Tahoe with black rims at both locations. A set of black rims were found inside Harris' apartment, and the same gun was used in the slayings, police said. Police also linked the weapon to a shooting on East Grand Avenue on Nov. 16 in which the victim survived.

During a search of the SUV, investigators found a 9mm handgun that had been "destroyed and burned."

On the evening of Nov. 17, a man and two 20-year-old women were shot in separate incidents, where police have identified Harris as a suspect. He was arrested in his apartment in Ellis County and is being held in the Collin County jail in lieu of a $3 million bond.

“We will continue to coordinate with all the involved agencies and jurisdictions to protect the public and see that justice is done," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement.

Dallas police said that while Harris has a criminal history, he had never been accused of level of violence he's now linked to. The motive for the shootings remains unclear.

"It is extremely unusual for someone to just go on a shooting spree," Ramirez said.

"We do suspect he may be responsible for other offenses," Assistant Chief Avery Moore noted. "We're investigating those now."