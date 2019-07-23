Daily searches suspended for bikini-clad woman who vanished in Mojave Desert

California authorities on Monday suspended the daily searches that had been scouring the Mojave Desert for a 69-year-old bikini-clad Arizona woman who vanished while hiking with her husband earlier this month.

Barbara Thomas, of Bullhead City, Ariz., was last seen July 12 with her husband, Robert, in the desert about 20 miles north of Interstate 40, east of Kelbaker Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas was last seen wearing a black bikini, red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks. She is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and with blonde hair and green eyes.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the ongoing daily searches in the Mohave National Preserve have been suspended.

"Additional searches will be conducted as any additional information is developed in the investigation," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division have assumed the investigation as is standard department policy when a missing person has not been located."

Search and rescue members from the sheriff's office were out on Sunday, using K9 units, members certified in cave searches, rope climbing, and desert terrain ground searchers.

But searchers had to cut their efforts short due to "extreme temperatures."

"There has been no evidence of Barbara Thomas located on previous days," the sheriff's office said. "Temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees."

Officials have previously said that Barbara became separated from Robert without any supplies or a cellphone and hasn’t been seen since.

While authorities have not released additional information about how the couple became separated, Robert told Inside Edition last week he realized his wife was missing when he stopped to take a picture of a rock formation and saw her rounding a corner.

"That’s the last I ever saw of her," he said.

When he turned the corner, Barbara was gone and Robert Thomas assumed he would find her sitting outside their camper. He told Inside Edition he believes his wife was taken against her will because of what she was wearing and the beer she had.

While he insisted he had nothing to do with her disappearance, Robert Thomas revealed investigators consider him a prime suspect because "it was just the two of us" in the sweltering desert. He also told the outlet he failed a lie detector test.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the 69-year-old's disappearance is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Clark at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.

