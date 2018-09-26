Dad of missing North Carolina boy with autism blames himself for disappearance as search continues

The father of a missing 6-year-old boy with autism blamed himself for his son’s disappearance this weekend, as officials continue to canvas the surrounding area of a North Carolina park for any signs of the child.

Maddox Ritch, 6, has been missing since Saturday and was last seen at Rankin Lake Park, about 20 miles west of Charlotte, with his father, Ian Ritch, and another adult who was not identified. Ritch told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday his son ran ahead of him and disappeared from his view.

"We were walking on a track around the lake and he decided to take off from me...I didn’t think nothing of it and he got a little too far away from me," Ian Ritch said in an interview. "As soon as I got to the point where I couldn’t see him anymore, I started panicking. I couldn’t see him anywhere."

FBI OFFERS $10G REWARD IN HUNT FOR MISSING NORTH CAROLINA BOY WITH AUTISM

Ritch said he thought the search team — consisting of hundreds of officials from the FBI, Gastonia police and Gastonia fire department — would have found him by the first day he went missing.

"I feel like I should’ve caught him, not let him get too far," Ritch said. "That’s what upsets me."

"It's hard to sleep. I feel guilty because I can go to a house and lay down on the bed," Ritch added. "And he's out there in the woods sleeping on the ground and that’s very upsetting."

The FBI announced Tuesday it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Maddox's return. His mother Carrie Ritch also tearfully pleaded for her son to be found.

“I would appreciate it if you were at the park Saturday and saw Maddox to please…call the tip line. Please…I just want my baby home please,” the devastated mother said. "Maddox is my whole world and my reason for living."

The 911 call released by police Wednesday showed a park employee telling the dispatcher that Maddox’s parents and officials “searched everywhere” for the child, FOX46 reported.

"The parents are out here looking,” the park employee is heard saying.

Maddox is described as 4-feet, 45 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing an orange "I am the man" T-shirt and black shorts with a white stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a special tip line established by Gastonia Police, 704-869-1075.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.