Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Dad knifed on way to Halloween fest, kids save him from 'demonic stare' maniac with dino sticker, charger cord

6-year-old daughter screamed for help while 8-year-old son tried stopping bleeding with sticker and phone cord

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California father is calling his two young children heroes after their quick thinking reportedly helped save his life during a violent road-rage attack earlier this month.

According to a GoFundMe created by his family, 38-year-old Chris Davison is recovering from multiple stab wounds sustained on October 17 in Ramona, California.

Davison’s wife described the terrifying ordeal in detail on the fundraiser page.

"On October 17th, our lives changed forever. My husband, Chris, was taking our two young children to a pumpkin patch when an unprovoked act of violence turned a normal family outing into a living nightmare."

MOTHER SAYS ALLEGED STALKER WHO KILLED HER DAUGHTER SHOULD BE TRIED AS AN ADULT

Chris Davison in hospital with wife

Two young children become heroes after father stabbed multiple times in unprovoked road rage attack. (GoFundMe)

Davison had been driving to a Halloween festival with his 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son when the attack occurred. He told ABC 10News San Diego that a black pickup truck followed him closely for several miles on a San Diego County interstate, revving its engine and twice forcing his vehicle off the road.

When Davison pulled over to see what was happening, the other driver, later identified by authorities as Noah Kane, also stopped, got out, and attacked him with a knife, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to FOX5/KUSI.

"Not one word, just a demonic stare in this man’s eyes," Davison told 10News.

TRUCK DRIVER ARRESTED ON HOMICIDE CHARGES IN FIERY WRECK THAT KILLED 8 FAMILY MEMBERS

After being stabbed multiple times in front of his children, Davison collapsed on the side of the road. Despite their fear, both kids immediately rushed to help.

His 8-year-old son first tried to stop the bleeding with a dinosaur sticker before finding a phone charger cord to tie around one of his father’s wounds. Both children also used their sweaters to help stop the bleeding. His 6-year-old daughter hung out the car window, screaming for help in her princess dress.

"My son was screaming, ‘Stay awake, Dad. Stay awake,’" Davison recalled.

A close family friend who had been following on a motorcycle arrived moments later, cleaned blood from Davison’s phone, and called 911.

Authorities later arrested Noah Kane in connection with the assault, the CHP confirmed to FOX5/KUSI. Davison was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

CALIFORNIA FATHER SAYS NEWSOM IGNORED PLEAS AFTER MIGRANT TRUCKER'S CRASH LEFT DAUGHTER CRITICALLY INJURED

CHP arrests road rage stabbing suspect

CHP apprehended a suspect involved in road rage incident earlier this month, that left a dad stabbed several times as his children helped save his life. (CHP El Cajon)

Authorities have not released a possible motive for the attack.

Davison’s wife said her husband’s survival was "nothing short of a miracle."

"His injuries were severe, but somehow no major organs were hit. We truly believe God was with him that day," she wrote. "He’s now home recovering, surrounded by the people who love him."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the family is grateful that Chris is alive, they face a long road ahead.

"Our children witnessed everything," she continued. "We are now facing the long road of trauma therapy, medical follow-ups, and lost income while Chris heals."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the California Highway Patrol for comment.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue