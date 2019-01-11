Custody dispute leaves one person dead at Oregon School, police say

A custody dispute at an Oregon middle school Friday has left one man dead after police say he produced a firearm while being escorted out of the building.

The Eugene Police Department responded to Cascade Middle School at 10:27 a.m. over a “custodial dispute” involving an unidentified male.

FLORIDA GOVERNOR SUSPENDS BROWARD COUNTY SHERIFF SCOTT ISRAEL

Authorities say they were escorting the man from the school when produced a firearm. Police struggled with the suspect outside the school but he was ultimately shot during the altercation. He died as a result of his injuries.

There were no other reported injuries.

Students were locked in classrooms during the incident, and the school was locked down for nearly four hours while police investigated in the city about 110 miles south of Portland and home of the University of Oregon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The area saw one of the first school shootings to seize the national spotlight.

More than 20 years ago, then 15-year-old Kip Kinkel killed his parents before fatally shooting two students and wounding 26 others at Thurston High School in nearby Springfield. Kinkel remains in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.