Immigration

Cuban migrant brings white powder to Florida ICE center, hospitalizing guard and prompting evacuation

The migrant was later arrested and has criminal charges pending

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Florida ICE office forces

Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Florida ICE office forces

A suspicious package to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Florida on Thursday, led to a security guard taking ill and an evacuation of the facility. (Credit: WSVN)

A Cuban migrant brought a "white powdery substance" to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Florida on Thursday, leading to a security guard becoming ill and sparking an evacuation of the premises.

The early morning scare took place at ICE’s Miami field office in Miramar at 7:15 a.m. when the migrant was being screened, an ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Hazmat teams descended on the 145th Avenue scene and were seen dressed in splash protection suits with masks and carrying spray guns. After coming back out of the facility, they hosed each other down while sniffer dogs were also deployed.

White powder in Florida

Suspicious powder was brought to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Florida on Thursday, leading to a security guard becoming ill and sparking an evacuation of the premises. (WSVN)

"Authorities were immediately notified, which led to a hazardous material response by Miramar Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue," an ICE statement reads, in part. "The building was evacuated and individuals were quarantined until the powder was identified."

The uniformed security guard, who reportedly started feeling ill after coming in contact with the powder, was rolled out of the building on a stretcher holding his neck. It’s unclear if the guard touched the powder or fell ill due to being in proximity to it.

Both the Cuban migrant and the guard were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, where they were both treated and released, ICE said. 

The Cuban migrant was arrested by ICE and has criminal charges pending in relation to the incident, which comes amid an ICE crackdown on illegal immigration under the new Trump administration. ICE has been aggressively targeting and deporting criminal illegal migrants.

ICE evacuation, people lined up

Footage shows people due to use the facility congregating across the road in a long line.   (WSVN)

Two other people were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, WSVN reported. Officials said one was for diabetes and the other one was for anxiety and asthma.

One eyewitness said he saw an employee get dizzy and faint just before officials responded to the scene, according to WSVN. 

Footage shows people due to use the facility congregating across the road in a long line.  

"The all clear was given at 9:45 a.m. and ICE resumed regular operations," ICE said. "We are not identifying the alien or the substance at this time."

ice facility EVACUATION

The ICE facility was evacuated after white powder was found. (WSVN)

ICE Homeland Security Investigations also responded and is investigating. 

The incident is now being investigated by Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, WSVN reported. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI for further information pertaining to the incident. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.