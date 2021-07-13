Cuban American protesters shut down expressway in Miami, blame Biden for lack of support

Hundreds of Cuban American protesters blocked a major expressway in Miami on Tuesday demanding President Biden do more to support the people of Cuba.

"We need Biden’s support," one man with a Cuban flag draped over his back told Fox News. "We haven’t gotten support from the president. So, we are trying to fight, to finish with the communism."

Heavy rains did not stop many who police turned away when they reached the highway. The crowd chanted "SOS Cuba" as a line of cars forced to a standstill honked their horns.

Anti-government protests broke out in Cuba on Sunday as the communist island nation faces an economic crisis. At least 100 demonstrators, including activists and journalists, have been detained, Reuters reported.

"Biden, you should listen to the people here, the elected officials that are Cubans and know what is best for the people in Cuba," a woman with a sweatshirt covering her head from the rain told Fox News in Miami. "So just hear us out and try to come together to see what we can do."

Biden praised Cuban protesters Monday.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," Biden said in a statement.

Biden's statement followed allegations from Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel that the U.S. is funding the demonstrators.

"We are facing tremendous genocide in Cuba," a a man holding an umbrella and wearing a beaded necklace with the Cuban flag told Fox News. "Joe Biden should help us. That’s what we are here for, asking for the White House to pronounce in favor of the people of Cuba."

The man said the Biden administration needs to do more than provide verbal support.

"I think there’s a lot of things they can do to help us. We are asking for international aid," he said.