LIVE UPDATES: Cuba cracks down on protesters; concerns grow over reports of missing detainees

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday questioned an early tweet from the U.S. State Department that seemed to assure Americans that the right to peaceful assembly is observed in Cuba amid new reports of a punishing crackdown by the government and an emerging "list of missing persons."
Cruz, the son of a Cuban immigrant, posted a portion of an article from the Wall Street Journal that mentioned Cuba’s Communist government’s effort to snuff out protests. Havana deployed security forces across the island and arrested dozens.
"How is this possible??" Cruz tweeted. "The Biden State Dept told us that the Cuban communist dictatorship protects their "right to peaceful assembly"?"
The Biden administration was criticized after initially claiming that thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets across Cuba over COVID-19 concerns. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that is not an accurate assessment.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday tried to dissuade Cubans looking to flee the country amid widespread protests to not attempt a voyage at sea due to the perilous conditions.
The Coast Guard called the Florida Straits "dangerous and unforgiving." The statement pointed to the nearly 20 lives "tragically lost in recent weeks as a result of these dangerous voyages."
