LIVE UPDATES: Cuba cracks down on protesters; concerns grow over reports of missing detainees

Cuba’s Communist government showed no interest in compromise after being rocked by historic protests that took aim at the communist regime and the worsening conditions in the country. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticize the Biden administration over an early tweet that suggested that freedom of assembly is respected in Cuba.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche and Fox News Staff

Cruz calls out Biden administration amid reports of Cuba’s crackdown on protesters

Sen. Ted Cruz told anti-government protesters in Cuba that they have the support of the U.S.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday questioned an early tweet from the U.S. State Department that seemed to assure Americans that the right to peaceful assembly is observed in Cuba amid new reports of a punishing crackdown by the government and an emerging "list of missing persons."

Cruz, the son of a Cuban immigrant, posted a portion of an article from the Wall Street Journal that mentioned Cuba’s Communist government’s effort to snuff out protests. Havana deployed security forces across the island and arrested dozens.

"How is this possible??" Cruz tweeted. "The Biden State Dept told us that the Cuban communist dictatorship protects their "right to peaceful assembly"?"

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cruz-calls-out-bidens-state-department-amid-reports-of-cubas-crackdown-on-protesters

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Cuban protests are not about COVID-19: Pompeo

Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, says the Cuban people want freedom.

The Biden administration was criticized after initially claiming that thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets across Cuba over COVID-19 concerns. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that is not an accurate assessment. 

https://www.foxnews.com/media/mike-pompeo-cuban-protests-are-not-about-covid-19

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Coast Guard tries to dissuade Cubans considering fleeing

The U.S. Coast Guard mentioned the nearly 20 people who've died in the past few weeks attempting to make the journey

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday tried to dissuade Cubans looking to flee the country amid widespread protests to not attempt a voyage at sea due to the perilous conditions.

The Coast Guard called the Florida Straits "dangerous and unforgiving." The statement pointed to the nearly 20 lives "tragically lost in recent weeks as a result of these dangerous voyages."

https://www.foxnews.com/us/coast-guard-tries-to-dissuade-cubans-considering-fleeing-country-by-boat

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

