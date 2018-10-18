Critics slam Seoul for denying refugee status to Yemenis

South Korean progressives are criticizing their government for rejecting a plea for refugee status by nearly 400 asylum seekers from war-ravaged Yemen whose arrival on the southern resort island of Jeju earlier this year triggered an anti-immigration uproar.

Justice Party spokesman Choi Seok on Thursday said South Korea was neglecting its responsibility as a member of the United Nations and letting public sentiment influence critical decisions on human rights.

South Korea has so far issued one-year humanitarian stays to 362 Yemeni asylum seekers, but has not granted refugee status to any of the 481 Yemenis who applied for it.

About 500 Yemenis arrived in Jeju earlier this year under an island tourist policy that allows foreigners visa-free entry for up to 30 days.