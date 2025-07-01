Expand / Collapse search
California police make gruesome feline discovery in U-Haul van; owner faces animal cruelty charges

28 cats found dead inside vehicle with no food or water in summer heat

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
A woman faces 93 counts of animal cruelty after California police discovered more than 130 emaciated cats, 28 of which were dead, crammed inside a U-Haul van over the weekend.

A deputy was dispatched Sunday to a Taco Bell parking lot in Santa Nella, California, to check on the welfare of several cats in a van. 

Upon arrival, he could see at least 20 distressed cats through the window of the vehicle, according to an Instagram post from the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Police discovered more than 130 cats, some of which were dead, in a U-Haul van in Northern California over the weekend. (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

Animal control officers were then called, and they discovered 106 emaciated cats and 28 dead cats inside the U-Haul van. There was no food or water inside the vehicle, the Merced County Sheriff's Office noted.

The cats, which ranged in age from one week to 8 years old, were then taken to the Merced County Animal Shelter. 

The owner of the animals was identified as 69-year-old Jeannie Maxon of Long Beach who was arrested on 93 counts of animal cruelty. The investigation remains active, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The rescued animals will be available for adoption once they are medically cleared.  (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

In a social media post, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reminded the public about the dangers of leaving animals in vehicles during the hot summer months.

Animal control officers were called, and they discovered 106 emaciated cats and 28 dead cats inside the U-Haul van. (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

"On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open," the Merced County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Instagram. "This can lead to heatstroke, dehydration, and even death of the animal left inside. Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water and food."

The rescued animals will be available for adoption once they are medically cleared. 

In a similar case, a New York woman was arrested and charged earlier this year with animal cruelty and other offenses after 10 dead animals and other neglected pets were found inside her home.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.