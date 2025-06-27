Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

'Coward' facing charges, accused of targeting federal agents with fiery attack at Los Angeles hotel

DHS official blames 'dangerous rhetoric by sanctuary politicians' for 500% increase in ICE officer assaults

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
It's 'bad' in LA, acting ICE director says Video

It's 'bad' in LA, acting ICE director says

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons details the destruction in Los Angeles amid the anti-ICE riots on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A career criminal accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Los Angeles hotel where federal agents were staying last week during immigration enforcement operations has been charged. 

Eric Anthony Rodriguez, 39, is charged with the charged with the federal equivalent of having a bomb or explosive device, according to court documents. 

Rodriguez hurled the Molotov cocktail on June 21 at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport, where 15 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and 12 Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents were staying, the Justice Department said. 

FEDERAL AGENTS THWART MAN'S EXPLOSIVE ALLEGED PLOT AGAINST OFFICERS DURING LA RIOTS

Eric Anthony Rodriguez being arrested

Eric Anthony Rodriguez, 39, has been charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Los Angeles hotel where federal agents were staying.  (Justice Department)

"This coward threw a Molotov cocktail at a hotel in Los Angeles where 27 DHS law enforcement officers were staying," said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. "Thankfully, the attack was unsuccessful, and no one was injured."

The device fell into some bushes and was extinguished by a hotel employee. The Los Angeles Police Department was called to investigate the incident and quickly zeroed in on Rodriguez after obtaining surveillance footage from nearby businesses. 

Rioters cause havoc in Los Angeles as they rail against the US Government

A protester stands on a burned car holding a Mexican flag at Atlantic Ave on June 7, 2025, in Paramount, California. Clashes between the U.S. Border Patrol and protestors began after a Home Depot was raided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Around 30 agents wearing tactical gear were stationed near a Home Depot in Paramount and faced off against protesters, south of downtown Los Angeles. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

He was arrested hours later after he was found asleep near a gas station one block away from the hotel, authorities said. 

DHS RELEASES VIDEO OF AGENTS ARRESTING SUSPECT WHO ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED BORDER PATROL OFFICER

Surveillance footage

Surveillance footage captured Eric Rodriguez after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a Los Angeles hotel.  (Justice Department )

McLaughlin blamed the incident, and others in which law enforcement personnel have been assaulted, on sanctuary city politicians who have blamed the Trump administration for targeting illegal immigrants, even those with criminal records, for deportation. 

"Dangerous rhetoric by sanctuary politicians has fanned the flames of violence against federal law enforcement—and it has led to a 500% increase in assaults against ICE," she said. "Secretary Noem has been perfectly clear: Anyone who threatens the lives of federal officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law—and that is exactly what will happen to Rodriguez."

The charges against Rodriguez mark the third case of a federal ‘bomb/ or explosive’ charge against a person for throwing a Molotov cocktail in relation to the Los Angeles riots that occurred earlier this month in opposition to immigration enforcement operations.   

Rodriguez has a lengthy criminal history, with previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree robbery, falsifying checks, theft and vandalism. He also had an outstanding felony warrant for violating parole.

A Molotov cocktail in the grass

The Molotov cocktail bottle allegedly used by Eric Rodriguez (Justice Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He was most recently convicted of first-degree robbery in March 2024 and was sentenced to two years in prison. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.