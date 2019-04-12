Couple arrested for allegedly giving laxative-laced cookies to striking workers: report

A couple in Ohio were arrested on felony charges Thursday for allegedly giving laxative-laced cookies to striking school employees, according to reports.

Bo Cosens, 29, and Rachel Sharrock, 25, had allegedly posted threatening Facebook videos saying they were irritated by the noise caused by cars honking in support of the strikers, WQAD 8 reported.

The couple who live in Uhrichsville, about 94 miles south of Cleveland, was originally arrested over a tip about one of Cosen’s Facebook videos that suggested he intended to shoot the strikers, News 5 Cleveland reported. Police said they watched the video that also showed the couple laughing as they crushed laxatives into the cookie batter.

Members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees, who police identified as those on strike, reportedly thought the couple baked the cookies in support of their efforts.

"We are a very close community and it's sad to me that somebody would be that angry about something like this, that they try to hurt somebody,” striking school secretary Shannon Talbart told a reporter. She said the scariest part of the incident is that one of the students could have eaten a cookie. No one ate any of the cookies, News 5 reported.

Police reportedly plan to test the cookies for laxatives. Cosens and Sharrock are being held on a $1 million bond and are charged with contaminating a substance for human consumption, complicity, permitting drug abuse and disorderly conduct.