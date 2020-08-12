Dr. Peter Hotez predicts parts of South will have hard time reopening schools amid pandemic

Reopening schools in America is crucial, but southern states experiencing high coronavirus numbers will have a hard time doing so, Baylor School of Medicine Pediatrician Dr. Peter Hotez told “Bill Hemmer Reports” Wednesday.

“There are some communities, especially in the southern U.S. right now, where transmission is so high that it's hard for me to find a way where we can safely open those schools,” he said.

In states like Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Texas, Hotez warned, it’ll be difficult to figure out how to reopen schools with the safety of teachers and staff in mind.

“Teachers in these areas where there's lots of community transmission are really frightened about going back to work, especially those who are older and have underlying disabilities,” he said. “This is what really makes it tough. And I think that's where we have to be really smart to get community transmission down before we open up schools in those areas.”

Regardless of the high risk in some states, Hotez added it’s “absolutely urgent” kids return to schools for several reasons, including food security, adolescent mental health counseling and low-income community aid.