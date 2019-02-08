Cop son gives father -- a fellow officer -- a heartfelt sendoff on last radio call before retirement

An Arkansas Highway Patrol corporal received a heartfelt and surprising sendoff on his last radio call before retirement.

On Tuesday, Cpl. Roy Martin retired from the force after 31 years serving in Arkansas. As is tradition, Martin gave his final “10-7” – code for “out of service” – and “10-42” – code for “ending tour of duty” – on the radio.

But, to his surprise, Martin's son, Arkansas State Police Cpl. Bill Martin, answered his father’s final radio call.

“Attention all units,” the younger Martin said. “It is a great pleasure to announce, after 31 years of dedicated service, my dad, Cpl. Roy Martin, of the Arkansas Highway Police, Badge No. 420, is retiring and given his final 10-7. It is my honor, Cpl. Roy Martin, to acknowledge your 10-7, to the greatest man I know…Myself, Kim and Amy are proud of you. We love you, dad.”

GEORGIA OFFICER MAKES EMOTIONAL FINAL RADIO CALL AFTER 20 YEARS OF SERVICE

The elder Martin, who was overcome with emotion when he heard his son’s voice on the radio, could only respond: “Y’all be careful out there.”

The Arkansas State Police posted a video of the two men from their cruiser cameras on its Facebook page, writing: “If you come from a law enforcement family, you always have an understanding of the bond it brings. If you don’t here is your proof.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video has been seen more than 216,000 times.