Connecticut woman involved in murder of 13-year-old to be released early for good behavior

A Connecticut woman who was one of eight people sent to prison for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in 1997 is getting released for good behavior next month.

Maggie Mae Bennett, 40, has served 17 years of her 19-year sentence for conspiracy and is scheduled to be released on Oct. 10.

Maryann Measles was preparing to accuse two of the men involved in her murder of statutory rape when she was kidnapped, beaten raped and drowned 22 years ago.

Measles' sister called Bennett’s release “sickening.”

Bennett was previously denied early release.

