©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Connecticut woman, 5-year-old daughter dead after being swept away by river current

Dora Kelly, 39, daughter Aralye McKeever found unconscious in Shetucket River

Associated Press
A woman and her 5-year-old daughter were swept away in a swollen Connecticut river and died, officials said Wednesday.

The woman, identified by state police as Dora Kelly, 39, of Norwich, and her daughter, Aralye McKeever, were swimming in the Shetucket River near River Park in Sprague when they were caught by the current Tuesday evening just before 5:30 p.m., state police and fire officials said.

A Connecticut woman and her 5-year-old daughter died after being swept away by strong currents in the Shetucket River. (Fox News)

Both were recovered unconscious from the water downstream and taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich. Kelly was pronounced dead there. McKeever was later transferred to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, where she died Wednesday, state police said.

State police said they do not suspect foul play and are treating the deaths as untimely.

The Shetucket and other rivers in Connecticut have been running well above normal levels because of heavy rain in New England over the past week.