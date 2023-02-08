Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

Connecticut student jailed after fight, accused of bringing gun and high-capacity magazine to school

CT student is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Connecticut student was jailed on numerous charges Wednesday after a fight in school led to the discovery of a gun and a high-capacity magazine hidden in a classroom closet.

The 18-year-old student was first charged with assault and disorderly conduct on Tuesday after an altercation with a 16-year-old at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center, police said.

Officers were called back later in the morning after school security received a report that handgun was in the school. They recovered the 9-millimeter gun and loaded magazine from inside the closet, police said. Police rearrested the 18-year-old on charges of carrying a pistol without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon on school grounds and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.

CONNECTICUT GOV. LAMONT PROPOSES STATE'S 1ST TAX CUT IN NEARLY 30 YEARS

He is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond. It was not clear Wednesday if he had hired an attorney.

A student from Connecticut is facing multiple charges after a gun and magazine were found hidden in a classroom closet.

A student from Connecticut is facing multiple charges after a gun and magazine were found hidden in a classroom closet. (Fox News)

Hamden police said they plan to have a school resource officer meet with staff and students daily at the school, which the district describes as an "alternative education program for students, grades 10-12, who have not achieved success in the larger school environment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamden, a New Haven suburb, is about 28 miles from Newtown, where 26 students and educators were shot to death at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.