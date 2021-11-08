Connecticut man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash killing UConn student

A man suspected of killing a University of Connecticut student in a hit-and-run crash last month was arrested Friday, authorities said.

Frederick Seymour, 58, of Windsor Locks, was taken into custody and charged with evading responsibility in a death or serious injury accident and operating under suspension in the death of 20-year-old Meghan Voisine in Suffield.

Seymour walked into the Suffield Police Department on Friday and turned himself in, authorities said. He was expected to appear in court Monday.

Voisine died Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street with friends, police said. The driver of the vehicle that struck her fled.

Voisine, a junior and marketing major, was a member of the Women in Business group as well as the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, according to a statement from the school. She came to UConn after spending a year at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, the school said.

"This is a difficult time for the University as we navigate the many emotions people have after experiencing the loss of another community member," a university statement said. "In addition to the sadness of this immediate incident, we are aware that tragedy may trigger our own personal histories of loss and grief."

The school said Voisine was well-liked by other students and her professors. The sorority described her as someone "who could light up any room with her infectious smile."

Suffield Police Chief Richard Brown told the Hartford Courant that Seymour has an "extensive" history of traffic violations.

The owners of the car used in the fatal hit-and-run alerted the authorities to Seymour, who had borrowed the car from them, Brown told Fox News. The owners saw a Facebook post from the police about the incident and turned him in.

"The accused voluntary came to our lobby Friday morning as we were preparing his arrest warrant," Brown said.

At the time, police believed a newer model SUV, similar to a Jeep Cherokee, was the vehicle that struck Voisine.

"They saw the post and they called," Brown said. "They did the right thing. They did the responsible thing. There are some good people left in the world.

Seymour has a prior arrest from December 2019 for driving with a suspended license, according to the Courant.