Columbia grad student in ICU after apparent brutal attack in NYC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Columbia University graduate student is in the intensive care unit at one of New York's top trauma facilities after an apparent brutal attack last week.

Police say Jay Reist received blunt force trauma to the back of his head sometime between 1:00 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. on Friday. The exact circumstances of the injury remain unclear, however, and Reist remains unconscious and only breathing with the help of a machine, according to ABC.

"I have no clue why this happened at all," his mother, Louise Reist, told the outlet. "It's just unfathomable that somebody would just do that to anybody."

"They know without a shadow of a doubt the cause of the injury. Blunt force trauma by an object. So you know Wily Coyote didn't drop an anvil on his head, somebody bashed him," she added.

NYC PREGNANT WOMAN ROBBED ON SIDEWALK, THROWN TO THE GROUND BY ATTACKER

NYPD RETIREE SAYS OFFICERS ARE ‘FED UP,’ LEAVING IN DROVES FOR ‘GREENER PASTURES OVER WOKE POLICIES

Police investigating the incident say Reist left a cocktail bar at 1:00 a.m. Friday and later ordered an Uber back to his home from a train stop at 2:15 a.m. The Uber driver says Reist suffered a seizure during the ride, so he took him to the hospital.

Police say Reist was attacked or injured at some point between the bar and train stop, but have not released further information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think I've processed the idea somebody might have deliberately hurt my brother because I kinda have to keep it together so my mom can keep it together more," Reist's sister, Lisa, said.