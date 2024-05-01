Columbia copied Biden's playbook of 'don't' when addressing anti-Israel agitators — then it tried Trump's

After nearly two weeks of unrest at Columbia University, administrators changed their approach and arrested hundreds of anti-Israel agitators on the campus. These agitators took over an academic building, discarded the US flag there and raised the Palestinian flag in its place, among other demonstrations.

The mass arrests come after the New York school borrowed from President Biden’s playbook in telling the students not to pitch tents on the campus, to peacefully assembly, to reach a deal to clear the encampment, and not to escalate the demonstration.

The students defied all of those orders.

On Wednesday, the school shifted gears and took action against those who were shouting antisemitic slogans when NYPD officers arrested 300 people. Former President Trump has repeatedly called for the university to invite law enforcement and let the officers do their job.

The shift to return law and order on the campus came as the students repeatedly crossed red lines drawn by the university’s administrators.

Telling the protesters ‘don’t’

On April 18, the students pitched several tents on the heart of campus, forming a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the Academic Lawn. The university quickly responded.

"This morning, I had to make a decision that I hoped would never be necessary. I have always said that the safety of our community was my top priority and that we needed to preserve an environment where everyone could learn in a supportive context," Columbia University President Minouche Shafik said on April 18.

She added: "I took this extraordinary step because these are extraordinary circumstances. The individuals who established the encampment violated a long list of rules and policies."

Police subsequently arrested more than 100 of the agitators.

Then the university seemingly backed off and agreed to negotiate with the protesters.

Drawing a red line

Days later, the unrest continued and President Shafik announced on Monday, April 22, that all classes would be moved virtually in an effort to "deescalate the rancor" on the campus.

"I am deeply saddened by what is happening on our campus," Shafik said. "Let’s sit down and talk and argue and find ways to compromise on solutions."

"During the coming days, a working group of Deans, university administrators and faculty members will try to bring this crisis to a resolution," she added at the time. "That includes continuing discussions with the student protestors and identifying actions we can take as a community to enable us to peacefully complete the term and return to respectful engagement with each other."

"I hope everyone can take a deep breath, show compassion, and work together to rebuild the ties that bind us together," she also said.

On April 23, the university president notified the agitators of a midnight deadline to reach an agreement to clear out of the encampment, pack up their tents and go home.

"For several days, a small group of faculty, administrators, and University Senators have been in dialogue with student organizers to discuss the basis for dismantling the encampment, dispersing, and following university policies going forward. Those talks are facing a deadline of midnight tonight to reach an agreement," she said.

Shafik added: "I very much hope these discussions are successful. If they are not, we will have to consider alternative options for clearing the West Lawn and restoring calm to campus so that students can complete the term and graduate."

The deadline came and went.

Hours later, the university said it would give the students an additional 48 hours for negotiations.

Ongoing negotiations with the encampment

That deadline, too, came and went, but the university said on Friday, April 26, that there had been "progress" in the talks.

"We have our demands; they have theirs," Columbia said in an update which was posted just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The university also reassured those protesting that it would not be calling the NYPD back to the campus.

"The talks have shown progress and are continuing as planned," the university said. "A formal process is underway and continues."

They also extended the deadline to continue negotiations.

"We called on NYPD to clear an encampment once, but we all share the view, based on discussions within our community and with outside experts, that to bring back the NYPD at this time would be counterproductive, further inflaming what is happening on campus, and drawing thousands to our doorstep who would threaten our community," read a joint statement from senior officials.

"We support the conversations that are ongoing with student leaders of the encampment, under the guidance of academic leaders," the statement continued. "Our goal is a safe resolution of this crisis. We hope to see concrete signs of progress tonight that will lead to a significant improvement in the atmosphere on our Morningside campus."

The statement was signed by President Shafik, Provost Angela Olinto, and Board of Trustees Co-Chairs David Greenwald and Claire Shipman.

By Monday, April 29, Columbia said its negotiations had not reached a desired outcome.

"Regretfully, we were not able to come to an agreement," President Shafik said.

Also on April 29, former President Trump unequivocally said the protests should end.

"Stop the protests now!!!" he wrote in an all-caps message on Truth Social.

"People have to respect law and order in this country," Trump added the following day.

Using a different strategy

Officers moved onto the campus at 9 p.m. Tuesday after leadership at Columbia requested their assistance.

The New York City Police Department conducted a raid inside Hamilton Hall, a Columbia University building that was overtaken late Monday night, to take it back from anti-Israel agitators.

It was cleared at around 11 p.m. the next day after a nearly two-hour operation by NYPD officers, most of whom were in riot gear.

The officers also cleared the encampment on campus of agitators, only their tents remained when the raid was over.

Columbia said due to "serious safety concerns," it was left with "no choice" other than to seek help from the NYPD after the building was occupied.

