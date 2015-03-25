Colorado woman in custody after killing suspected pedophile

A suburban Denver woman is accused of beating a man to death with a baseball bat because she suspected him of sexually molesting a child.

Thirty-year-old Forsythia Eliese Owen of Englewood told police she killed Denzel Rainey because a child accused Rainey of sexually abusing her. The 42-year-old man was found early Sunday in an alley. Rainey had lacerations to his head and a skull fracture. Both of Rainey's arms, six ribs and his left hand were broken. He died of his injuries later at a hospital.

According to an affidavit obtained by KMGH, Owen described the beating to police and said she went to the alley where he slept and attacked him after learning of the molestation.

Owen is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility.