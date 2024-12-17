Expand / Collapse search
India

11 Indian citizens dead in Georgian ski resort accident, embassy says

1 Georgian citizen was among the victims at Gudauri ski resort

  • A Georgian Interior Ministry report said 12 people were found dead inside an Indian restaurant at the popular Gudauri ski resort in Georgia.
  • The Indian Embassy said 11 Indian citizens were among the victims.
  • The exact cause of death is yet to be determined. The victims were found dead inside the restaurant after using a power generator "placed close to an indoor area."

Eleven Indian citizens were among 12 victims of an accident at an Indian restaurant in the Georgian ski resort of Gudauri, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

According to a preliminary report from the Georgian Interior Ministry, the victims, which included one Georgian citizen, were found dead inside the restaurant after using a power generator "placed close to an indoor area."

Skiers ride a ski lift and walk on the snow at Gudauri ski resort in Georgia.

A Georgian Interior Ministry report stated that 12 people were found dead inside an Indian restaurant at the Gudauri ski resort. (Reuters/David Mdzinarishvili)

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Gudauri is a popular South Caucasus ski resort located north of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.