Colorado couple reported missing in Colorado Springs found dead off hiking trail

Lee and Stella Vigil were found dead from 'apparent gunshot wounds,' according to police

By Travis Fedschun
An elderly couple in Colorado that was reported missing Friday night was discovered dead a few hours later near a hiking trail, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said that Lee and Stella Vigil, both in their 70's, were reported missing around 8:30 p.m.

The couple was last known to be hiking near the Edmundson trailhead on East Woodmen Road, located nearly 8 miles north of downtown Colorado Springs.

Family members and officers responded to the area and discovered the couple's vehicle at the trailhead.

Lee and Stella Vigil, in their 70’s, were found dead from "apparent gunshot wounds" near a trail in Colorado Springs early Saturday.

Lee and Stella Vigil, in their 70’s, were found dead from "apparent gunshot wounds" near a trail in Colorado Springs early Saturday. (Colorado Springs Police and Fire Communications Center.)

The couple's bodies were found by police officers and the El Paso County Search and Rescue at 12:25 a.m. adjacent to Fountain Creek just off the Santa Fe Trail.

Police said both were discovered dead from "apparent gunshot wounds."

Detectives from the department's Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded to assume control of the investigation, according to FOX21.

No additional details were released by police.

