Colorado

Colorado man charged after attack on 15-year-old boy at In-N-Out Burger over splashing water

The man was accused of strangling the teen at the fast food joint

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Colorado CEO was charged with assault after allegedly strangling a teenage boy at an In-N-Out restaurant.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the popular west coast fast food restaurant after reports of a fight inside.

Police said they spoke with a 15-year-old boy who admitted that he and his friends were horsing around and splashing water on each other. 

During the teenage chicanery, a nearby customer was splashed with water droplets.

Lucas Kalisher

Lucas Kalisher, 55, was at an In-N-Out in Loveland on Aug. 4 when he got into a brawl with a teen. (Larmier County Sheriff's Office)

Police said that the teen went to the woman's table to apologize "when an adult male accompanying the woman suddenly grabbed him, placed both hands around the front and back of his neck, pulled him down to the table and threw him backward onto the floor."

The man, later identified as 55-year-old Lucas N. Kalisher, left the burger joint before police arrived, the department said. 

In-n-out Burger logo

The In-N-out Burger logo is seen near the restaurant in Los Angeles, United States on November 13, 2023.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After listening to witness accounts and reviewing video, police identified the suspect as Kalisher, who turned himself in to police just after 10:30 p.m. on August 13, police said.

Kalisher has been charged with a felony, second-degree strangulation, and a misdemeanor count of child abuse. He was arraigned on Wednesday.

According to his LinkedIn page, Kalisher is the CEO of Summit Source Funding LLC in the Denver area.

An exterior view of an In-N-Out Burger

An exterior view of an In-N-Out Burger restaurant on January 23, 2024 in Oakland, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Loveland Police issued a statement to the public following the incident, saying that witnesses played a key role in identifying Kalisher.

"The Loveland Police Department is very appreciative of the assistance we received from the community during this investigation. This is a perfect illustration of our new Vision Statement: ONE Community, ONE Police Department, ONE Team," Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said in a statement.

