Mob of teens filmed assaulting man, breaking his leg – 'This is what LA has come to'

A gang of teens on bicycles were filmed violently assaulting a man in traffic earlier this month.

The attack occurred when the victim, Shailoobek Bazarbai Uulu, was in his car stopped at a red light in downtown Los Angeles. Beside him were a group of roughly 30 teens on bikes.

When the light turned green he attempted to pass the group and one of the teens threw a water bottle into his vehicle. He then pulled over and exited his vehicle and was immediately surrounded by the teens. The confrontation quickly turned violent, with some of the kids assaulting Uulu and others destroying his vehicle.

Teens could be seen breaking windows and jumping on the hood of Uulu's car, as well as rifling through the interior. They stole his wallet, cash, and personal documents and broke his leg. He also suffered multiple lacerations across his body.

"I never thought that teens can be so cruel, and I didn’t expect that from them," Uulu told The Los Angeles Times. "That’s why I got out from the car. I didn’t know like that it’s very dangerous to get out from the car."

Uulu was born in Kyrgystan and lived in Russia for most of his life. He fled to the U.S. and sought asylum roughly a year ago, the Times reported. Uulu says many documents he needs for the asylum process were stolen in the attack.

Footage shows wary bystanders watching the carnage, some of them filming. Several people can be seen attempting to step in and they eventually helped carry Uulu to safety as he asked for people to call the police.

"This is what L.A. has come to," one man filming the incident can be heard saying. "Dog, I’m not even playing. I literally just parked. These kids are wild, not older than 20."

Uulu says he didn't do anything to provoke the attack, though one of the teens can be heard claiming he cut off the bikers in traffic.

"It’s a been a week and no one has been arrested," he told KTLA. "They stole my bank cards, and they even tried to use it a few days later."

News of the incident comes just days after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass officially accepted the Olympic torch from Paris. LA will play host to the 2028 summer Olympic games, despite widespread crime and homelessness.