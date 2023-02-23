Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Colorado man arrested after robbing bank, leaving fake bomb: sheriff

Leonard Farrar allegedly stole undisclosed amount of money from Key Bank in Centennial, Colorado

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Colorado man has been arrested after he robbed a bank earlier this week and left behind a device that was later determined to be a fake bomb, authorities said Thursday.

Leonard Farrar, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday following the robbery at Key Bank on East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect entered the bank wearing a dark gray or black hoodie, a face mask and a Walmart bag around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

Farrar allegedly fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and left behind what appeared to be an explosive device. 

Leonard Farrar, 38, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery in Centennial, Colorado, police said.

The bank and nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and determined the device was fake, the sheriff’s office said.

Farrar allegedly entered the bank wearing a hoodie and face mask before stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials ruled the area safe but said the bank would remain closed as the investigation continued.

Farrar was believed to have fled the bank in an early 2000s tan Honda Accord.

Farrar is being held on a felony charge of aggravated robbery.