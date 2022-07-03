Expand / Collapse search
Colorado K-9s participate in special search and rescue training day

The Colorado K-9s practiced vital skills including a Tyrolean traverse and rappelling

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Search and rescue teams in Colorado took their K-9s out for a special training day on Saturday.

The teams from three counties — El Paso, Teller and Fremont — came together to participate in the special training in El Paso.

A Husky participates in a special search and rescue training day in El Paso County, Colorado.

"Yesterday, our K-9s and some fellow K-9s from Teller County Search and Rescue and Fremont Search and Rescue, Inc. had an extra special training day at the awesome mountain property of some of our handlers," El Paso County Search and Rescue wrote in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

Search and rescue teams took K-9s out for a special training day in El Paso County, Colorado.

The dogs went through a number of different exercises, including air scenting, trailing and skills required for detecting human remains.

A K-9 practices search and rescue skills during a special training day in El Paso County, Colorado.

In addition to practicing those essential skills, the K-9s were also able to experience a Tyrolean traverse and practice rappelling.

A K-9 participates in a special search and rescue training day. The K-9s practiced air scenting, trailing and skills for detecting human remains.

"It was a great time and resulted in lots of very happy and tired dogs," El Paso County Search and Rescue wrote of the event in the Facebook post.