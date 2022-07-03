Colorado K-9s participate in special search and rescue training day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Search and rescue teams in Colorado took their K-9s out for a special training day on Saturday.

The teams from three counties — El Paso, Teller and Fremont — came together to participate in the special training in El Paso.

"Yesterday, our K-9s and some fellow K-9s from Teller County Search and Rescue and Fremont Search and Rescue, Inc. had an extra special training day at the awesome mountain property of some of our handlers," El Paso County Search and Rescue wrote in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

The dogs went through a number of different exercises, including air scenting, trailing and skills required for detecting human remains.

In addition to practicing those essential skills, the K-9s were also able to experience a Tyrolean traverse and practice rappelling.

"It was a great time and resulted in lots of very happy and tired dogs," El Paso County Search and Rescue wrote of the event in the Facebook post.