Colorado to adopt its 6th area code in 2026

Move over 303. Colorado is set to introduce its sixth area code in 2026.

On Monday, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies Public Utility Commission announced that starting in the first quarter of 2026, anyone living in northern and western Colorado could be assigned the new 748 area code.

According to the commission, the new area code will be for customers in the 970-area code overlay region who request a new service, line or move their service.

The organization added that all current customers will keep their existing phone numbers and area codes.

The 748 area code is projected to last approximately 38 years, according to the commission.

Colorado’s original area code was 303 and covered the entire state when it was created in 1947, but as the state grew, more area codes were needed.

In 1988, the 719 area code was created, and the 303 code underwent a geographic split. Then, in 1995, the 970 area code was created.

Shortly after, Colorado got the area code 720 in 1998 and the most recent addition happened in 2022.

Anyone that was living in the 303/720 area was assigned the area code 983.