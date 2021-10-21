Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Cold front forecast to bring stormy weather from Great Lakes to Gulf Coast

West braces for snow, flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 21 Video

National weather forecast for October 21

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A cold front stretching from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast will bring showers and storms, as well as even colder air behind it.   

Isolated severe storms will be possible from the Lower Great Lakes through the Southeast.  

24-Hour temperature change

24-Hour temperature change (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the front, much warmer air will be swept away through Friday, with a temperature drop in some areas of 10 to 15 degrees.

East Coast forecast temperatures

East Coast forecast temperatures (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the West is gearing up for quite a parade of storms.  

West Coast forecast precipitation

West Coast forecast precipitation (Credit: Fox News)

The latest system will bring heavier rain and intense mountain snow Thursday.  

Some spots will receive upward of 2 feet while debris flows, flash flooding and mudslides will be a big hazard especially for the burn areas across California

