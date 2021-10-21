Cold front forecast to bring stormy weather from Great Lakes to Gulf Coast

A cold front stretching from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast will bring showers and storms, as well as even colder air behind it.

Isolated severe storms will be possible from the Lower Great Lakes through the Southeast.

Ahead of the front, much warmer air will be swept away through Friday, with a temperature drop in some areas of 10 to 15 degrees.

Meanwhile, the West is gearing up for quite a parade of storms.

The latest system will bring heavier rain and intense mountain snow Thursday.

Some spots will receive upward of 2 feet while debris flows, flash flooding and mudslides will be a big hazard especially for the burn areas across California.