Coast Guard seizes more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine

The Coast Guard Cutter Seneca crew offloaded more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami on Friday.

The drugs were confiscated in more than a dozen interdictions of suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Eastern Pacific off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South America, the Coast Guard said.

The cutter Seneca seized about 2,800 pounds of cocaine. Coast Guard Cutter Valiant confiscated roughly 1,000 pounds, while the cutter Tahoma interdicted approximately 2,500 pounds.

The Coast Guard Cutter Midgett took in the biggest haul, commandeering 5,700 pounds of cocaine, the branch said.

"These down range counter-drug operations are a vital component to the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security's mission and our national security," Cmdr. John Christensen said.

The cutters Seneca, Valiant, Tahoma and Midgett are homeported in Boston, Jacksonville, Fla.; Kittery, Maine, and Honolulu, respectively.

In August, the cutter Midgett seized more than 6,700 pounds of cocaine in two separate busts within five days of each other.

"These operations enable us to extend our maritime borders, weaken the economic engine of Transnational Criminal Organizations, contribute to enhancing stability and security across our partner nations within Central America, and they combat the drug epidemic within our local communities," said Christensen, who is commanding officer of the cutter Seneca.

"I am exceptionally proud of this crew. Over the course of the last three months they rose above the challenges of conducting operations at sea, persevered through many personal sacrifices and showed an unwavering dedication to serving our nation," he added.