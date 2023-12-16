Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Coast Guard rescues Florida man from boat that nearly capsized amid ‘hazardous,’ stormy waters

The sailboat ran aground in 22 mph winds and five to six-foot waves

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Watch U.S. Coast Guard make daring rescue of couple and dog Video

Watch U.S. Coast Guard make daring rescue of couple and dog

The Coast Guard rescued a couple and their dog after their boat began to sink off the coast of Florida. (Credit: United States Coast Guard)

The U.S. Coast Guard Jacksonville sector rescued a man whose 39-foot sailboat began taking on water in the Halifax River near the Ponce de Leon inlet in Central Florida Thursday night. 

The man was able to notify the Coast Guard that his boat was aground in 22 mph winds and five to six-foot waves just before 10 p.m. 

Watchstanders sent out an urgent marine information broadcast, notifying all mariners in the area and ordering the launch of a Coast Guard boat crew. 

The crew was able to rescue the boater without any injuries. 

VIDEO SHOWS US COAST GUARD'S DARING RESCUE OF COUPLE, DOG AFTER FLORIDA BOAT TAKES ON WATER 

boat in rough seas

The boater was rescued after his vessel began taking on water.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

"Marine conditions throughout Northeast Florida will continue to be extremely hazardous throughout the weekend," said Cmdr. Nick Barrow, Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator. "All mariners are strongly encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and warnings, and take reasonable safety precautions to protect life and property."

COAST GUARD RESCUES MISSING SAILOR ADRIFT IN TATTERED VESSEL 270 MILES OFF NORTH CAROLINA COAST 

nearly capsized boat

The man was rescued without injury.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boat that has run aground

The owner is expected to help coordinate the salvage of the boat.   (U.S. Coast Guard)

The man is expected to help coordinate the salvage of the boat. 